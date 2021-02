Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Gordon defends SBN 2027: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 9, 2021, answers queries from his colleagues as he defends Senate Bill No. 2027, which seeks to grant the President the power to defer the increases in contributions of the Social Security System for a limited period of six months which may be extended to another six months in times of a declared national emergency or state of calamity. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)