Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Paying His Last Visit: An urn bearer carries the ashes of the late Sen. Victor S. Ziga to pay his last visit to the Senate Wednesday, February 10, 2021, his second home from 1987 to 1992. In photo is his wife Carmen (in black dress), accompanied by his son Albay Board member Victor, Jr. (partially hidden) on their way to the Senate building. A necrological service was held at the Senate plenary hall to pay tribute to the senator who was instrumental in several landmark laws such the Local Government Code of 1990 and the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers. The late senator succumbed to heart and multi-organ failure at the age of 75 last January 31, 2021. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)