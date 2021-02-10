Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Senate Secretary Reads Resolution 84: Senate Secretary Myra Marie D. Villarica reads Resolution 84 expressing the Senate’s sympathy and condolences on the death of former Sen. Victor Ziga during a necrological service held in his honor at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. According to the resolution, Ziga authored and co-authored 295 bills and resolutions during his stint in the 8th Congress and steered the passage of landmark legislation such as the Republic Act (RA) 6728 which provided government assistance to students and teachers in private educational institutions; RA 6948 which standardized and upgraded the benefits of military veterans and their dependents; RA 6957 or the Build-Operate-Transfer Law and RA 7432 which granted benefits and special privileges to senior citizens. He also supported RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 and RA 7395 or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)