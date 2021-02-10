Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Sotto Recalls Ziga’s Defining Moment: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, in leading the chamber to honor the late Sen. Victor S. Ziga, says the former senator’s defining moment was when he voted against the extension of the United States Military Bases in the Philippines in September 1991. Sotto said that in this historic vote, Ziga “risked the displeasure of his benefactor in voting for what he thought was for the best interest of the Philippines.” “When the pages of our history would be reviewed by the coming generations of students and the public, they would be convinced that there was a man who did his work quietly and well, without fanfare and pomposity but only the best interest of his country. We say goodbye, our dear colleague and friend, Filipino, and statesman, Sen. Victor S. Ziga. We shall all strive to follow your example of extraordinary simplicity while holding extraordinary power,” Sotto said during the necrological service held at the Senate, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. (Alex Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)