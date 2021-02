Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Villanueva Honors Ex-Rep. Gordon: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 10, 2021, honors former Congressman James “Bong” Gordon as “a very nice and amiable gentleman who served the people with integrity and competence”. Rep. Gordon, brother of Sen. Richard Gordon, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. (Alex Nueva España /Senate PRIB)