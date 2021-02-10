Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Discriminatory Effect on Children: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses concerns over possible discrimination some children might experience with Senate Bill No. 1907, a measure seeking to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities in support of inclusive education. Tolentino cited the government’s vaccination efforts which according to him could be seen as discrimination on the part of health authorities since children were excluded in the vaccination program. "In the same vein, I would foresee some discriminatory effect on children not being reached by the educational authorities,” Tolentino said during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 10, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)