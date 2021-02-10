Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Career Path for ILRC Specialists: Sen. Pia Cayetano suggests improvements on Senate Bill No. 1907, a measure seeking to institute services and programs for learners with disabilities in support of inclusive education, specifically a stronger provision that would trigger job opportunities by offering a career path for specialists who will be hired for the operation of Inclusive Learning Resource Centers (ILRC). Cayetano said the way the plantilla for guidance counsellors was structured in the Department of Education was not encouraging for students to become guidance counsellors. “… if we cannot fill the guidance counsellor positions, what more those other specialized positions? So beyond recognizing it, I think we need to really craft stronger provisions that ensure that these positions are created and even the career path so that it could really become something that a student would look forward to,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)