Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Reforming Teacher Education and Training: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the continuation of a technical working group meeting looking into Senate Bill Nos. 1887 and 1893 or the Teacher Education Council Act Thursday, February 11, 2021. The two measures, authored by Senators Gatchalian and Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr., respectively, seek to enhance the quality of basic education by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders, and to strengthen the Teacher Education Council created under Republic Act No. 7784. “In reforming teacher education and training, we should foster coherence in the entire continuum of teacher education and training -- from pre-service to in-service -- and ensure that our aspiring teachers are equipped with the skills that DepEd require, including the capacity to produce quality research,” Gatchalian said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)