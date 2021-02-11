Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Allowing LGUs to Speed Up Purchase of Vaccines: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, presides over Thursday’s virtual hearing on Senate Bill No. 2042 or the act which seeks to expedite the purchase and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by exempting local government units (LGU) from Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act, February 11, 2021. Angara said like the timely passage of the Bayanihan laws 1 and 2, the Senate is also prioritizing this measure to help the Inter-Agency Task Force in the battle against COVID-19. Among the resource persons present were National Task Force Against COVID-19 Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., Health Sec. Francisco Duque III, Food and Drug Dir. Gen. Rolando Domingo, Interior and Local Government Usec. Epimaco Densing III, Finance Usec. Mark Dennis Joven, and Budget and Management Usec. Lloyd Christopher Lao. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB).