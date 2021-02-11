Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Recognizing Critical Role of LGUs in Vaccine Rollout: Minority Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance, February 11, 2021, stresses the critical role of the local government units in the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, learning from the experience how the country dawdled, for the last 10 months, in its response to the pandemic. “We must find more forces, more troops to battle COVID. On the front line also would be our LGUs. And so, we support this measure, we want our LGUs to succeed. We want them enabled so that we can have an effective vaccine rollout that will reach precisely that 70 million targets. Without the LGUs, Mr. Chairman, I do not see how we can succeed. And that's why this measure is critical. And we support it, and we would like to give the resources and the capacity to our LGUS so that they can deliver in this campaign against COVID,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)