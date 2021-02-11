Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Speed Up Covid-19 Vaccination: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., joining the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on Senate Bill No. 2042, expresses his support for the measure which he said would speed up protection of Filipinos from the ferocious COVID-19. As a COVID-19 survivor, Revilla said he could attest that having the disease is no joke. “Latest statistics show that a lot are still getting infected and those dying of the virus are still growing in numbers. That is why we want to speed up vaccination for our people. We want to stop the growing numbers of those getting infected, especially the deaths. Let us all study how we can attain this objective. Let us all do our duties and triumph over this pandemic together,” Revilla said Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)