Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Zubiri Explains SBN 2042: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri explains a bill he filed during the virtual public hearing conducted by the Committee on Finance Thursday, February 11, 2021. Zubiri’s bill, Senate Bill No. 2042, seeks to expedite the purchase and administration of vaccines. He said the bill is a complementary measure to the amendment he introduced in the Bayanihan Act 2 which would allow private entities to conduct research, develop, manufacture, import, distribute or sell COVID-19 vaccines sourced from registered pharmaceutical companies. Zubiri said the bill also seeks to exempt local government units (LGUs) from certain procurement requirements under Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act, Presidential Decree 1445 or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines and other related laws during the period of state of calamity due to the pandemic. “As a safeguard, LGUs will only be allowed to import COVID 19 vaccines that have been registered with the Food and Drug Administration or issued with an emergency use authorization status. Government should act fast. An official vaccine rollout is as significant as a vaccine’s efficacy, safety and cost,” Zubiri stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)