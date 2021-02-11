Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Exempting Covid-19 Vaccines from Duties and Other Fees: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Committee on Finance chairman Sen. Sonny Angara if the panel could also take up Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1988, seeking to exempt local government units and the private sector who are acquiring and purchasing covid-19 vaccines from import duties, taxes, and other fees including the exemption from Republic Act No. 9184 otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act. “So by way of tidy housekeeping, maybe the Committee on Finance could also take up this measure since the committee already took cognizance of this,” Marcos said during the virtual committee hearing Thursday, February 11, 2021 on SBN 2042, seeking to expedite the purchase and administration of vaccines. Angara expressed openness to the request, saying that the committee will adopt and take up the measure subject to the rules of the Senate. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)