Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Prioritization of Vaccines: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on SBN 2042, seeking to expedite the purchase and administration of vaccines, asks the committee if it could include in the proposed law the prioritization of vaccines in so far as the recipients are concerned, so that it will be an exercise of police power which emanates from Congress and regulating the program in the local government for the duration of the health emergency on public health. “Since prioritization is an exercise of police power, it should be Congress where the police power is lodged because it involves a promulgation of rules for the conduct of the affairs of government,” Drilon said Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)