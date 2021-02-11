Photo Release

February 11, 2021 On ‘Politization' of Vaccination: In order to separate vaccination from the coming elections, Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomes the suggestion of vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. to extend the period of emergency up to the end of 2021 rather than all the way till mid-2022. Hontiveros said extending the period of emergency until next year would “really aid actual or perceived 'politization' of vaccination just like the so-called ‘covidization’ of the health system that we experienced.” Hontiveros attended the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on Senate Bill No. 2042 or the bill which seeks to expedite the purchase and administration of COVID-19 vaccines by exempting local government units from Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)