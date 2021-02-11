Photo Release

February 11, 2021 On Tripartite Agreement: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance, February 11, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 2042 seeking to expedite the purchase and administration of vaccines, raises the apprehension of local government units (LGUs) on entering into a tripartite agreement with the national government and vaccine manufacturers. Binay said LGUs fear that bottleneck in the procurement of the vaccines might arise in such agreement. “I think, this is the issue that needs to be addressed and find a win-win solution to prevent the bottleneck," Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)