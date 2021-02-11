Photo Release

February 11, 2021 Preventing Heavy Traffic and Floodings: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar led the inauguration of the final stage of the Las Pinas River Drive in Las Pinas City. The Senator was joined by DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu, DPWH Sec. Mark Villar, Las Pinas Rep. Camille Villar, DENR Usec Jonas Leones and DENR Regional Executive Director (NCR) Jacquline Caangcan.The senator assured they are always finding ways to address heavy traffic and floodings to ease the burden of the Filipino people especially during this time of pandemic.