Photo Release



Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Medical Furlough: Sen. Leila M. de Lima leaves the Manila Doctors Hospital this morning, Feb. 12, around 10:50 a.m., after a series of routinary medical exams which began yesterday.

De Lima was escorted quickly back to the PNP Custodial Center by a convoy of police security.

A week before her 4th year in unjust detention on Feb. 24, the Muntinlupa RTC, Branch 205, hearing 2 of the 3 trumped-up drug cases against her, is set to issue a Resolution on her filed Demurrers to Evidence to dismiss these cases. detention on Feb. 24.