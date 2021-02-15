Photo Release

February 15, 2021 On migration of household helpers: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, February 15, 2021, says it is high time to stop Filipino domestic helpers from working abroad, considering that it is already being done in other countries and the fact that household workers are the most prone to abuse and trafficking. Binay made this observation after Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola explained that the migration policy will be determined by the Department of Overseas Filipinos (DOFil) which will be created under Senate Bill No. 1323. “Is the policy to stop migration of Filipino domestic helpers being discussed now in the cabinet even before the passage of DOFil?” Binay asked, noting that the creation of a new department is being contemplated on to address the issues of overseas Filipino workers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)