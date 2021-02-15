Photo Release

February 15, 2021 Is DFA willing to shed some powers for DOFiL?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) if it is willing to transfer some of its powers, when it comes to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) concerns, to the proposed Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFil). Tolentino, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Monday, February 15, 2021, noted that based on sections 5 and 17 of the proposed measure, it would appear that DOFil will not have enough authority to be able to do its job in protecting Filipino nationals abroad. “We are creating a department because we would want to have professional management. We would want to have command and control effort. But the way I look at it, no offense, Section 5 would mean coordination, Sec. 17 would mean coordination... Are we not granting the DOFil enough functions and powers to do its job?” Tolentino asked. Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola, in her response, said protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of overseas Filipinos is one of the three pillars of the country’s foreign policy and much of it will go to DOFil. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)