Photo Release

February 15, 2021 BFP Mondernization Act of 2020: Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks some clarifications from Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa (not in photo) on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1832, which seeks to strengthen and modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 15, 2021. Lacson noted that the procurement of a certain equipment was accomplished by the BFP within two to three months from the pre-bid conference to the actual awarding which, to him, was not unusual or was “too hasty”. Dela Rosa, the sponsor of SBN 1832, agreed with Lacson saying the process was normal. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)