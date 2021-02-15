Photo Release

February 15, 2021 Drilon examines BFP modernization program: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks a series of questions on the modernization program of the Bureau of Fire Protection under Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1832 during a hybrid plenary session Monday, February 15, 2021. For almost two hours, Drilon scrutinized some provisions of SBN 1832, including its absorptive capacity to utilize the P27 billion budget for the agency’s modernization program for the next three years. The minority leader was informed that for the modernization program, the agency requested around P60 billion but only P13.1 billion was released from 2011 to 2017. Of the amount allocated, the BFP utilized P11.27 billion and the rest (P1.9 billion) was reverted back to the national treasury. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)