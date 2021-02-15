Photo Release

February 15, 2021 On uninterrupted SSS benefits: Sen. Risa Hontiveros seeks reassurance from Sen. Richard Gordon, sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2027 or the Social Security System (SSS) Increase in Contributions Act, that members of the state-run pension fund would continue to receive unemployment benefits, maternity benefits and the P1,000-increase in pension when the proposed measure is enacted into law. SBN 2027 seeks to grant the President limited power to defer increases in SSS contributions for six months in times of a declared national emergency or calamity. Under the bill, the President may extend the deferment of the SSS contribution hike for another six months for a total of one year. Gordon told Hontiveros during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, February 15, 2021 that SSS has a huge budget to cover the continued delivery of the aforementioned benefits. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)