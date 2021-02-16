Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Villar presides Agriculture Committee hearing: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Food, Agriculture, and Agrarian Reform, presides over the virtual hearing Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on Senate Bill 1978 seeking the declaration of Catanduanes as the abaca capital of the Philippines. Villar, in her opening statement, said Catanduanes accounts for more than 60 percent of the entire Bicol abaca hectarage or at least 31,500 hectares of land. “At present, Catanduanes is the biggest abaca-producing province contributing 34 percent of the total production followed by Davao Oriental with 14 percent,” she said. Also included in the hearing’s agenda is Senate Bill No. 2044 which seeks the declaration of San Jose, Batangas, as the egg basket of the Philippines. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)