February 16, 2021 Marcos asks DA to increase output of abaca: Sen. Imee Marcos asks officials of the Department of Agriculture how the country could increase the production and output of abaca to meet the demands of the international market and how officials of the Department of Trade and Industry could increase the sale of abaca products abroad. “We should also hasten (the passage of the bill) because Catanduanes has experienced hardships over the last few months,” Marcos said during the virtual hearing conducted by the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, February 16, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)