Photo Release

February 16, 2021 On abaca industry: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) Executive Director Kennedy Costales if the agency has a long term plan for Catanduanes’ abaca industry and what their programs are for the replanting of abaca since Catanduanes was badly hit by typhoons over the last few months. Binay was informed during the virtual hearing on a proposal to declare Catanduanes as the abaca capital of the country, February 16, 2021, that the crop need not be replanted as long as its roots are imbedded in the soil. The hearing also considered a proposal to declare San Jose in Batangas as the egg basket of the Philippines. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)