Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Strengthening cooperatives during the covid-19 pandemic: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses gratitude to her colleagues in the Senate and counterparts in the House of Representatives following the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1855 and House Bill No. 5925, or an Act Making the Position of Cooperatives Development Officer Mandatory in all Municipalities, Cities and Provinces. With the ratification of the proposed measure, Hontiveros said the needed institutional support for local cooperatives will now be addressed. “The measure will serve as an instrument of the cooperatives movement towards unity and collaboration especially at the time when our country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hontiveros said Tuesday, February 16, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)