Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Empowering cooperatives: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 16, 2021, says Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1855, or An Act Making the Position of a Cooperatives Development Officer Mandatory in the Municipal, City and Provincial Levels, would strengthen cooperatives in the country, especially in the countryside. “We are very happy to co-author this particular measure... this measure would definitely strengthen and empower our cooperatives and help our people,” Villanueva said. The Senate ratified the reconciled version of SBN 1855 and House Bill No. 5925 making the position of a Cooperatives Development Officer (CDO) mandatory. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)