Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Angara sponsors SBN 2057: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara sponsors Senate Bill No.(SBN) 2057 which seeks to expedite the procurement and administration of vaccines for the protection against COVID-19 during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Angara cited a Bloomberg data which showed that more than 172 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across 77 countries as of February 14 this year with a vaccination rate of a little more than 6.057 million doses per day. On the average, he said Bloomberg estimates it would take roughly five years to achieve herd immunity where at least 75 percent of the world’s population are covered with the two-dose vaccine. Angara listed a course of action for vaccine procurement and administration under SBN 2057 aimed at ending the pandemic in the country and restart the economy. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)