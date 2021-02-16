Photo Release

February 16, 2021 ‘Vaccination is a badge of citizenship’: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, in seeking co-authorship of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, shares take-aways from an article in the Journal of Policy History entitled "The Least Vaccinated of Any Civilized Country." During the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Tolentino said the article is alarming and shared two take-aways: 1. vaccination is a badge of citizenship; and 2. the amount of mortality in a country by small pox seems to bear a fixed relation to the extent of vaccination carried out. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)