Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Bipartisan support for Vaccine Act: Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon manifests his support for Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 16, 2021. “I was actually raising my hand to manifest my support for this bill to show that there is bipartisan support for this measure. However, in the period of interpellations, I will ask a few questions and put on record certain issues for the guidance of the implementors of this law,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)