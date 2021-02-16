Photo Release

February 16, 2021 Judicial crisis: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, February 16, 2021, expresses his support for Senate Bill No. 1947 or the Judiciary Marshals Act which seeks the creation of the office of the judiciary marshals, defining its functions and powers. According to Pangilinan, a total of 53 lawyers including eight judges and 10 prosecutors have been killed since July 2016, which was really a serious matter in terms of respect for the rule of law in the country. “I support the need for us to address what I call a crisis facing our judicial system as well as our judiciary and this crisis must be met precisely with bold and aggressive measures,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)