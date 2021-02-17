Photo Release

February 17, 2021 Expediting vaccine procurement, administration: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara Jr. starts his defense of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2057, An Act Expediting the Procurement and Administration of Vaccines for the Protection Against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19). During Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, February 17, 2021, Angara said one of the provisions of the measure is the indemnification of the person who suffered serious adverse effect (SAE) after inoculation through the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Angara also said provinces, cities and municipalities, including private entities, may procure the vaccines, in cooperation with the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force (NTF) through a multi-party agreement, which shall include the DOH and the relevant supplier of COVID-19 vaccine. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)