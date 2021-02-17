Photo Release

February 17, 2021 On WHO’s EUL: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino seeks clarification from Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, during Wednesday’s hybrid session, February 17, 2021, regarding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure for COVID-19 vaccines. The EUL determines the acceptability of using specific products based on an essential set of available quality, safety and efficacy and performance data. “From the documents I gathered from the WHO, it appears that the issuance of the EUL would be connected with the latest variants, not just the B117 of the United Kingdom but all the evolving variants. That is why I am saying that we should not lose touch with what is happening within the WHO as part of this global response, although we are addressing it locally,” Tolentino stressed. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)