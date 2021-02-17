Photo Release

February 17, 2021 On vaccines bought by Las Pinas: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar discloses that the local government of Las Pinas, her hometown, had bought two brands of the COVID-19 vaccine, namely AstraZeneca and Novavax, as it fears that no vaccine would arrive for its constituents. During the interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Villar said given the length of time the national government is taking to procure the vaccines, many local government units are doubting the arrival of the vaccines. “… this is not misuse of resources. I told our mayor, 'even if you do nothing for Las Pinas, but you were able to vaccinate the people, they will be happy.' So we are buying, we are buying for the whole use of Las Pinas except for our entitlement from COVAX which is 20 percent,” Villar said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)