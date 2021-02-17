Photo Release

February 17, 2021 Ready for session: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III (right) engages in a discussion with (from left) Senators Panfilo Lacson, Win Gatchalian, and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa prior to the start of the hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, with seven senators in physical attendance and 15 in virtual presence. Senators, during the session, took up Senate Bill No. 2057 or An Act Expediting the Procurement and Administration of Vaccines for the Protection Against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) which is currently in the period of interpellation. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)