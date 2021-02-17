Photo Release

February 17, 2021 On vaccination passport program: Sen. Joel Villanueva, while temporarily presiding over the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, February 17, 2021, shares the reservation of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on the issuance of “vaccine passport” which he said would limit the mobility of an individual. Villanueva said the provision on vaccination passport program might be perceived as forcing the people to get vaccinated when, in fact, it is voluntary. “We might be perceived as forcing the vaccination program to our people. And with regard to the word ‘passport,’ I share the sentiments of Sen. Koko Pimentel, because when you talk about passport, it’s mobility. This might have some misconception in the end. So perhaps in the period of amendments, our Bar topnotcher, Sen. Koko Pimentel, would be able to look for the right wording,” Villanueva said. Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2057 or An Act Expediting the Procurement and Administration of Vaccines for the Protection Against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), said while the Philippines might be the first country to use the word “passport” per se, there are some countries, such as Iceland, Israel and Denmark which issue some sort of certification that serves the purpose. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)