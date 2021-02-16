Photo Release

February 18, 2021 A COVID-resilient election process: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan asks resource persons from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) what are the plans and interventions put in place to ensure that those who are willing and able to register to vote will be able to do so until the September 30, 2021 deadline. Pangilinan is the author of proposed Senate Resolution No. 639 inquiring into the slow progress of voter registration and the preparedness of COMELEC to conduct the 2022 national and local elections, which is being heard by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Thursday, February 18, 2021. “We filed this resolution precisely to look into the efforts as to how we may be able to step up voter registration and how we are working towards a COVID-resilient, for lack of a better term, election process,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)