Photo Release

February 18, 2021 Gordon: 'Life has become cheap in our country': Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the continuation of an inquiry on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance in the implementation of the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act Thursday, February 18, 2021. According to Gordon, the hearing also covers the alleged “shenanigans” involving the Land Transportation Office which is important because it reflects the transportation situation in the country. “If we cannot protect our citizens when they go out to buy their necessities in the course of their everyday lives, like those motorcycle riders who are exposed to the people with interests in their minds, then it is time to change our system,” Gordon said. He said victims from riding in tandem crimes have increased to 69 from January 1 to February 17, 2021. Of that number, 55 were killed while 12 were injured. He said the police submitted to his office higher statistics compared from those gathered by his staff. Gordon said police recorded 114 riding in tandem incidents from January 1 to January 31 this year and a total of 19,087 riding in tandem incidents from January 2016 to January 2021. “This has become a trend in our country. It has become ordinary to see people killed by motorcycle riding men. Life has become cheap in our country,” Gordon added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)