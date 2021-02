Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Angara defends bill expediting vaccine procurement: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, answers questions from colleagues during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 22, 2021, as he defends Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2057, a measure seeking to expedite the procurement and administration of vaccines for the protection against COVID-19. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)