Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Allow private entities, LGUs to administer vaccines: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during the continuation of interpellation on the country’s vaccination program, asks if the government would allow the private sector and the local government units to procure and administer the vaccines in coordination with the Department of Health and the National Task Force against COVID-19. Lacson, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 22, 2021, stressed that the gain of the private sector in the success of the vaccination program will also be the gain of the public sector in the eyes of the international community, “not to mention that it will accomplish what the national government is not accomplishing.” He cited a news article on Indonesia President Joko Widodo ordering coronavirus vaccination for citizens compulsory and allowing the private sector to help inoculate the population to reach herd immunity faster. “I believe that the national government should treat the private sector as partners, rather than competitors through overregulation. If we can just allow the private sector to go ahead in procuring and administering the vaccines as far as your employees are concerned, then I think it would accelerate further the rollout and the accomplishment of our vaccination program,” Lacson said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)