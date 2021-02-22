Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Senate approves Labor Education Act: Sen. Joel Villanueva, author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1513 or the Labor Education Act, says the approval of the bill on third and final reading Monday, February 22, 2021, would help future workers and employers gain a deeper and fuller understanding of their labor rights and responsibilities. According to Villanueva, a number of workers visited his office before the pandemic to report that they were served a notice of termination without a clear explanation. He said if the workers had not received assistance, they would have been laid off without their separation pay despite working for the company for 10 years. “We need labor education in our schools to equip both workers and employers with the right labor information so that they will become better partners in attaining and maintaining harmonious labor-management relationships,” Villanueva said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)