Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Drilon suggests amending provision on procurement of COVID-19 vaccines: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon suggests an amendment to the provision stating that the purchase and importation of COVID-19 vaccines could only be done through a tripartite agreement where the government is one of the parties. “We must rethink that provision that vaccines could only be acquired thru a tripartite agreement because with a tripartite agreement and the Department of Health being a party, they control everything,” Drilon said during interpellation of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 Monday, February 22, 2021. Drilon shares Sen. Panfilo Lacson's belief that the government should allow the private sector and the local government units to procure and administer the vaccines in coordination with the Department of Health and the National Task Force against COVID-19. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)