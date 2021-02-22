Photo Release

February 22, 2021 Let the experts do the job: Sen. Pia Cayetano says that while she has no objection on the list of priority sectors and special groups that should be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines as enumerated by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph G. Recto, science-based professionals should be allowed to make the enumeration. Cayetano said technical and scientific organizations have the knowledge on how the virus may be spreading faster on special groups. “I do not want to legislate science or technical intervention. I have a bit of a problem doing that,” Cayetano said, adding that she agreed with the list Recto has enumerated in his amendment to Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021. Recto earlier recommended the inclusion in the bill of special groups such as workers in frontline services, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, frontline workers in essential services such as uniformed personnel and teachers, and indigent population. “But I still believe that we should let the science-based professionals make that enumeration… I don't want this to be a precedent. Because I can honestly say we don't know if there may be a subgroup there later on that may have to be prioritized before others, and remember that vaccines will be arriving in trickles. There may be fine distinctions,” she said during a hybrid plenary session, Monday, February 22, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)