Photo Release



Freedom and vindication soon!: This is Sen. Leila M. de Lima's response to the members of the media when asked about her thoughts as she marks her fourth year of unjust detention tomorrow (Feb. 24).

With her beige PPE and undaunted resolve, she arrived earlier today to attend the resumption of hearing on the trumped-up drug cases filed against her before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 256.

Senator Leila was recently acquitted in one of her three bogus drug cases lodged before another court, Muntinlupa RTC, Br. 205. She called this win, a moral victory.