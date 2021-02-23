Photo Release

February 23, 2021 On ancillary supplies and service: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar asks Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, to include in the bill a provision that will allow local government units (LGUs) to avail the services of private companies for ancillary supplies and services necessary for the storage, transport, deployment, and administration of vaccines. “…because our city (Las Piñas) will sign a contract with a logistics company to do all of these things. So that should be allowed also. Because there is a health company which is providing the logistics for storage, for transport anywhere you want it transported, so that the LGU doesn’t have to worry about everything and it will be more efficient,” Villar said. Angara in his reply, said that under his proposed amendment, LGUs will be allowed to avail of private services for ancillary supplies and services. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)