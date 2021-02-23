Photo Release

February 23, 2021 Revilla commends Angara for steering passage of COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. congratulates Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2057 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021 for “ably and competently” steering the passage of the measure on third and final reading Tuesday, February 23, 2021. “I trust that the passage of this measure will further expedite the rollout of the vaccination program and ensure the safety and health of our fellow Filipinos as well as inspire optimism and confidence among our people toward our country’s full recovery from this pandemic,” Revilla said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)