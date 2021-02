Photo Release



February 23, 2021: Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa led the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the proposed amendments to RA 7183 or an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices.

Legislative measures tackled during the hearing intend to update the 28-year old law to ensure public safety as well as recommend alternative livelihood to Filipinos working in the firecrackers industry.