Photo Release



Don’t turn a blind eye to the plight of jeepney drivers: As part of her birthday celebration this year, Hontiveros turned over food packs to drivers of Lupang Pangako Everlasting Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association Baseco-Del Pan Drivers and UP-Balara Jeepney Association. She personally handed over the goods containing rice, canned goods, hygiene packs, and other food items for children.

“Hiling ko na kahit papaano ay maibsan ang kanilang hirap sa pamamagitan ng ipinadala naming munting tulong,” Hontiveros added. Hontiveros then urged the government to improve their coordination with the transportation sector as the country is expected to ease quarantine restrictions. This, according to Hontiveros, can help jeepney drivers get back on the road and be able to make a living for their families again.