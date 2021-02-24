Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Impact of covid-19 pandemic to basic education: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, presides over the hybrid hearing on proposed Senate Resolution No. 391, inquiring into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the country’s basic education system. Gatchalian said with the decision that there would be no face-to-face classes until a proper rollout of the vaccine, there is a need to analyze the consequences of this decision. He said experts from the Philippine Pediatric Society and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) were invited to discuss the consequences of a prolonged distance learning modality. “We are all hoping that by August, we will have some form of face-to-face or physical classes. From my briefing from UNICEF and the other experts, preparation will be extraordinarily meticulous this time because we have to make sure that when students go back, our schools are safe and they have the safety and health protocols in place before they could even go to their classrooms,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Resource persons are also expected to give updates on the conduct of classes for school year (SY) 2020-2021, return to face-to-face classes, and preparations for SY 2021-2022 school opening. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)